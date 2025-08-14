Catholic World News

SSPX Jubilee event listed on Vatican calendar

August 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s official calendar for the Jubilee Year 2025 includes a pilgrimage by the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), despite that traditionalist group’s irregular canonical status.

The SSPX pilgrimage on August 21 will include a Solemn High Mass, and a procession through the Holy Door at the Roman basilica of St. John Lateran.

Vatican officials caution that a listing on the Jubilee calendar does not necessarily constitute approval of the group.

