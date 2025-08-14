Catholic World News

Vatican prefect contrasts ‘dictatorship of the machine,’ human freedom

August 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing African Catholic journalists in Ghana, the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication said that humanity is at a crossroads between the “dictatorship of the machine, driven by totalitarian thinking,” and “human freedom, without which there is no truth.”

In his address, Paolo Ruffini echoed papal calls for the “appropriate ethical management” of artificial intelligence. He made his remarks at the triennial conference of Union of the African Catholic Press; the conference’s theme is “Balance between technological progress and the preservation of human values in the age of artificial intelligence.”

