Papal praise for Knights of Columbus

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent a video message to the 143rd annual convention of the Knights of Columbus, encouraging the group to continue bringing hope to the world.

The Pope said:

I commend your efforts to bring together men in your communities for prayer, formation, and fraternity, as well as the many charitable efforts of your local Councils throughout the world. In particular, your generous service to vulnerable populations, including the unborn, pregnant mothers, children, those who are less fortunate, and those affected by the scourge of war, brings hope and healing to many and continues the noble legacy of your founder.

