Italian priest suggests miracle in inexhaustible oil

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in Naples has reported that a vial of oil, which he used to anoint the faithful during at a Mass honoring St. Charbel, has apparently replenished itself.

Msgr. Pasquale Silvestri says that he feared he would not have sufficient oil to anoint everyone who came forward at the Mass for the beloved Lebanese saint, who has been credited with numerous spectacular miracles. But the priest found that he had enough, and the following day was astonished to find that the vial was completely full again.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

