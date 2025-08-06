Catholic World News

Congolese bishop urges youth not to join armed groups

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a diocesan youth gathering, a bishop in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri Province urged young people not to join any of the region’s armed groups.

“You don’t build a nation with a Kalashnikov,” said Bishop Sosthène Ayikuli Udjuwa of Mahagi-Nioka.

Ituri Province was the site of a recent terrorist attack on a parish.

