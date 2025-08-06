Catholic World News

Pope visits Jubilee of Youth participant at Roman hospital

August 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of August 4, Pope Leo XIV visited Ignacio Gonzálvez, a 15-year-old Jubilee of Youth participant who is now in the ICU at Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome.

The Pope “told us that the important thing is to do God’s will, that our true place is eternal life in heaven,” the boy’s father said. “What began as a journey of faith has become a mission we did not expect: to bear witness to hope in the midst of illness.”

The Pontiff also visited patients in the hospital’s oncology ward.

