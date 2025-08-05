Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal accused of mishandling seminary allegations

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio, appointed by Pope Francis as archbishop of Lima, Peru, in 2019, entrusted the “reform” of the archdiocesan seminary to a priest previously dismissed from the seminary for inappropriate behavior, according to The Pillar.

Father Luis Sarmiento, the seminary rector from 2020 to 2023, then engaged in sexual misconduct with seminarians, and Cardinal Castillo retaliated against seminarians who reported it, sources told The Pillar. Seminary enrollment plunged from 60 to 15.

Cardinal Castillo, the coauthor of a recent book calling for a “post-clerical” Church, has been accused of mishandling other abuse allegations.

