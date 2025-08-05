Catholic World News

Federal court halts enforcement of Colorado law banning abortion-pill reversal

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court permanently halted enforcement of a 2023 law banning abortion-pill reversal. Bella Health, which operates two Catholic crisis pregnancy centers, challenged the law and was joined by other pro-life clinics.

“While progesterone can be used legally to prevent miscarriage and forestall preterm labor, Colorado is discriminating against one group of women—those who want to save their baby after taking the first chemical abortion drug—preventing them from accessing this life-saving treatment,” one mother wrote in an article, “My state is punishing a nurse because she saved my baby’s life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

