US Catholics donate funds to replace Nagasaki cathedral bell

August 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics from the Archdioceses of Santa Fe and Seattle have donated funds to replace a cathedral bell destroyed in the atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

The bell will toll again on August 9, when the archbishops of Santa Fe and Seattle—along with Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago and Robert McElroy of Washington—are scheduled to visit Nagasaki.

“The fact that the bell, destroyed by an atomic bomb manufactured and dropped by the United States, was rebuilt and donated by American citizens, and welcomed by the Church of Urakami, represents a concrete sign of forgiveness, reconciliation, and hope,” said Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura of Nagasaki. (Urakami is the Nagasaki district in which the cathedral is located.)

