Papal nuncio calls for ‘justice and truth’ as Lebanon on anniversary of Beirut explosion

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At an emotional memorial for victims of the explosion that killed 245 people and hospitalized more than 5,000 in Beirut on August 4 of 2020, the apostolic nuncio in Lebanon, Archbishop Paulo Borgia, said that “the families of the victims need justice and truth about what happened.’

“These deaths still have no clear cause or explanation,” the archbishop said, five years after the blast. An official investigation into the cause of the massive explosion is still in its early phases.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a message to the anniversary observation, reinforcing the need for clarity about the causes of the tragedy. “There are conflicting interests at play,” Archbishop Borgia acknowledges, “but truth and justice must prevail.”

