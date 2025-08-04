Catholic World News

Papal sympathy after shipwreck off Yemen

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued a message saying that he is “deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life” after a shipwreck off the coast of Yemen.

More than 100 migrants are feared dead after their ship capsized. The Gulf of Aden, off Yemen, has become a regular sea route for migrants from eastern Africa seeking to reach the wealthy countries of the Arabian peninsula.

