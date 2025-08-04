Catholic World News

Papal sympathy after shipwreck off Yemen

August 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued a message saying that he is “deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life” after a shipwreck off the coast of Yemen.

More than 100 migrants are feared dead after their ship capsized. The Gulf of Aden, off Yemen, has become a regular sea route for migrants from eastern Africa seeking to reach the wealthy countries of the Arabian peninsula.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue5 August
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major

Image for Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major

We celebrate today the Optional Memorial of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, one of the four most illustrious churches of Rome. While each diocese and parish keeps its own dedication anniversary, the universal Church commemorates the consecration of the four great Roman basilicas, the…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: