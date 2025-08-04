Catholic World News

Trump backing off promise for IVF coverage?

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration has backed off a campaign promise to provide insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization, the Washington Post reports.

“The government is going to pay for it [IVF], or we’ll mandate your insurance company to pay for it,” President Trump said at a campaign event in August 2024. However the administration has taken no steps to provide or mandate coverage for the procedure, which could be prohibitively expensive.

Trump had portrayed IVF as a pro-life policy insofar as it produces babies, overlooking both the destruction of unused fetuses and the abuses that spring from treating human children as commodities.

