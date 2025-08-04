Catholic World News

Senate confirms Burch as US ambassador to Holy See

August 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Senate voted on August 2 to confirm the nomination of Brian Burch, the longtime president of CatholicVote, to be US Ambassador to the Holy See.

The 49-44 vote came after a long delay, as Democrats in the Senate have blocked votes on President Trump’s nominees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!