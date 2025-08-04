Catholic World News

Cardinal Reina pens foreword to book on Shroud of Turin

August 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, vicar general of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome and archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, has written the foreword to a new book on the Shroud of Turin.

“As recent pontiffs have taught us, gazing upon the Shroud is not simply a matter of observation but of veneration, a gaze of prayer that invites us to ‘allow ourselves to be gazed upon’ by that Face which, though marked by suffering, is a testimony of hope and resurrection,” wrote Cardinal Reina.

He expressed hope that the book “may be a valuable tool for reflection and prayer for all who approach the mystery of the Shroud; the gaze captured within it still has the strength and allure to lift up those who have fallen, to give hope to those who are lost, to bring true joy to those who have lost the meaning of life.”

