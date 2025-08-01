Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman welcomes President Trump’s comments on Gaza starvation

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace praised President Donald Trump for “acknowledging that starvation is happening in Gaza, especially affecting children.”

Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles also urged the president to “demand the immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance through all channels in Gaza,” and called on “Catholics and all men and women of good will to ardently pray for the alleviation of the suffering of the Gazan people.”

