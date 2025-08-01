Catholic World News

August papal prayer intention: for mutual coexistence

August 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The August papal prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer), is “let us pray that societies where coexistence seems more difficult might not succumb to the temptation of confrontation for ethnic, political, religious or ideological reasons.”

Papal prayer intentions are customarily announced a year in advance and are retained by the new Pontiff following his predecessor’s death.

