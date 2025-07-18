Catholic World News

Mexico City projects anti-Catholic images on cathedral facade

July 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of the Mexico City archdiocese have protested a show arranged by the city’s government, which projected pro-abortion images onto the facade of the city’s cathedral.

The show—announced as a tribute to the city’s history—used the cathedral and the national palace as giant screens, showing images of events such as the Mexican revolution. Church officials objected to images that included the first LGBT Pride march and the decriminalization of abortion. The archdiocese said that it had not been informed about these controversial scenes.

