Two convicted of money-laundering in Caritas Luxembourg scandal

July 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two Bulgarian men have been convicted for their role in transferring about €61 million ($67 million) from Caritas Luxembourg to accounts in Spain.

The fraudulent withdrawal of those funds from the Catholic charity drove Caritas Luxembourg into bankruptcy.

The two men, who were sentenced to prison terms of 18 months (with 15 months suspended), were described by prosecutors as “passive participants” in a wider scheme to defraud the charity. They are now cooperating with prosecutors.

