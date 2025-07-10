Catholic World News

California bishop offers dispensation from Sunday obligation for fear of immigration raids

July 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alberto Rojas of San Bernardino, California, has issued a dispensation for those “who, due to genuine fear of immigration enforcement actions, are unable to attend Sunday Mass or Masses on holy days of obligation.”

Bishop Rojas has been critical of the Trump administration’s decision to include churches and church properties among the locations that could be subject to immigration-enforcement actions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!