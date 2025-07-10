Catholic World News

Federal judge temporarily blocks 1-year defunding of Planned Parenthood

July 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A district court judge has temporarily halted the one-year federal defunding of Planned Parenthood that was part of the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“We’re grateful that the court acted swiftly to block this unconstitutional law attacking Planned Parenthood providers and patients,” Planned Parenthood stated after the ruling by Judge Indira Talwani, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama.

The halt on the defunding of Planned Parenthood lasts until July 21, when the judge will decide whether to issue another injunction.

