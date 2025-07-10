Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat raises concern about AI’s threat to intellectual property rights

July 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a Vatican diplomat on July 9 praised the “remarkable reliability, usefulness, and resilience” of the organization’s “registries for trademarks, industrial designs, and patents.”

Citing a recent papal address, Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, then sounded a cautionary note about AI:

AI poses complex challenges to IP [intellectual property] systems, pushing the boundaries of traditional IP frameworks and raising questions about authorship, inventorship, and the protection of human creativity. In this regard, the Holy See reiterates that “AI must function as a tool for the good of human beings, not to diminish them, not to replace them.” As AI reshapes the very landscape of innovation, safeguarding the God-given human dignity becomes increasingly vital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!