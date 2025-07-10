Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy, USCCB committee chairman call for increased federal funding for DC opportunity scholarships

July 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, joined by the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, called upon Congress to increase federal funding for the DC Opportunity Scholarship Program, which offers scholarships to low-income children to attend private schools.

“The Catholic Church teaches that parents are the first and primary educators of their children and, therefore, have the right to select the best educational environment for their child,” Cardinal Robert McElroy and Bishop David O’Connell, CM, of Trenton, New Jersey, wrote in a recent letter to leaders of the House Appropriations Committee. “To assist them with this sacred duty, the Church has clearly articulated that the state has a fundamental obligation to support parents in fulfilling such a right.”

