Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Ukrainian Greek Catholic hierarchy in serving Christ in the wounded, distressed

July 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the members of the Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church on July 2 and encouraged them in their ministry.

“It is not easy to find words of consolation for the families who have lost their loved ones in this senseless war,” Pope Leo said. “I imagine that it is the same for you too, who are in contact every day with people wounded in their heart and in their flesh.”

“You are called to serve Christ in every wounded and distressed person who turns to your communities asking for concrete help,” the Pope continued, as he expressed his closeness to the bishops and their faithful and prayed for peace.

The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, has eparchies (dioceses) in Ukraine, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Poland, and the United States, and other jurisdictions elsewhere.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!