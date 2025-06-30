Catholic World News

Equatorial Guinea’s president meets with Pontiff

June 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president of Equatorial Guinea, met with Pope Leo XIV on June 28.

Following the audience, Obiang met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed Church-state relations, the international situation, and “the effects of conflicts and issues of public security in the countries of Central and Western Africa,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

The Central African nation of 1.8 million (map) is 88% Christian (82% Catholic) and 4% Muslim. Obiang’s “decades of authoritarian rule have been marked by human rights abuses and blatant corruption,” an Encyclopaedia Britannica article notes.

