Pope renews peace appeal at Wednesday audience

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular Wednesday public audience, Pope Leo XIV expressed his support for Christians in the Middle East, especially in Syria, assuring them: “I am close to you, and the whole Church stands with you.”

After mourning the death of those Christians killed in a church bombing in Damascus, the Pope said that he continues to follow closely the latest developments in Iran, Israel, and Palestine.

