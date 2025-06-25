Catholic World News

Rely on God, not yourself, Pope tells seminarians

June 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 25 audience with seminarians from the Diocese of Triveneto, Pope Leo XIV encouraged them to “have boundless trust in the Lord, the Lord who called you, renouncing the pretense of being sufficient for yourselves or of being able to do it alone.”

The Pontiff cited the work of St. Augustine, who asked: “Why do you stand in your own strength, and so standest not? Cast yourself upon Him; fear not, He will not withdraw that you should fall; cast yourself upon Him without fear, He will receive you, and heal you.”

Pope Leo also quoted the work of Robert Hugh Benson, a favorite of Pope Francis, who said that “the consciousness of this friendship of Jesus Christ is the very secret of the Saints.”

