Can government incentives reverse the ‘birth dearth’?

June 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Nobody ever had a baby for the tax break,” argues Matthew Hennessey in a Wall Street Journal editorial.

“European countries have showered families with tax incentives and child-care subsidies for years,” Hennessey continues. “All to no effect.” So he doubts that American policy-makers can solve the problem by the same approach.

More births will come when young couples want more babies, Hennessey concludes. Until then, the best government can do is ensure an economy that allows parents to support the children they have.

