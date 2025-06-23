Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman recalls anniversary of Pope’s priestly ordination

June 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has written an article, “Father Robert became a priest 43 years ago, just steps from the Vatican.”

“At the time of his ordination, Father Robert Francis Prevost was 27 years old,” Tornielli recalled. “He had already studied Canon Law at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas. He had entered the Order of Saint Augustine five years earlier and made his solemn vows in 1981. In 1985, he would be sent as a missionary to Peru, serving in the mission of Chulucanas, in the Piura region.”

