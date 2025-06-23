Catholic World News

Pope, in meeting with leading French prelates, discusses ecology, rise in conversions

June 23, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received the leading officials of the Bishops’ Conference of France, including Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, who is concluding his six-year term as conference president.

“The following topics were discussed: catechumens, solidarity, the formation of priests, traditionalists, the path of transformation of the [bishops’ conference], ecology, mission, synodality, institutional relations of the Church in France,” the conference said in a statement following the June 20 audience.

“Pope Leo XIV focused more particularly on ecological issues in the light of Laudato si’, the rise in the number of catechumens in France, as well as on the very tense international situation in different parts of the world,” the statement continued.

The French prelates also met with officials of various curial dicasteries. At the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, they “discussed bioethical issues, in particular on the right to assisted dying, currently being debated in France,” according to the statement.

