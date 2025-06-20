Catholic World News

Lebanese cardinal: ‘Our churches are full of youth’

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church said in an interview that amid Lebanon’s economic misery, “our people are a people of prayer, a God-fearing people.”

“Our churches are full of youth, of people who pray, and thanks to this prayer, Lebanon can rise again,” Cardinal Bechara Raï told Aid to the Church in Need. He noted that “the Christians are poor, and that affects issues such as access to food, medication, and hospital care.”

The prelate also discussed how the presence of Christians in Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East leads to a more moderate Islam.

