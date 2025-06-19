Catholic World News

Tehran cardinal discusses Israeli bombing

June 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, OFM Conv, of Tehran discussed conditions in the Iranian capital under Israeli bombing.

“Today I find myself in the presence of collateral victims: displaced persons, the wounded, the dead,” he said. “In both nations there are many civilian victims, both intentional and unintentional.”

War “is not the solution,” he added. “Perhaps it would be better for the parties to return to the negotiating table. For this reason, we are committed to praying intensely.”

