Supporter of women’s diaconate appointed Australian archbishop

June 19, 2025

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Shane Mackinlay of Sandhurst, Australia, as archbishop of Brisbane.

Bishop Mackinlay, 60, succeeds Archbishop Mark Coleridge, 76, who was appointed Brisbane’s archbishop in 2012 and served as president of the bishops’ conference from 2018 to 2022.

Bishop Mackinlay was vice president of the 5th Plenary Council of Australia. In 2022, he expressed disappointment when a resolution in favor of women’s ordination to the diaconate failed to gain the requisite number of votes.

“This is not the way we were anticipating or hoping the process would go,” he said. “It is disappointing and a lot of people—women and men, priests and laypeople and bishops—were very distressed.”

In October 2023, during the first assembly of the synod on synodality, Bishop Mackinlay was elected by fellow Synod participants as one the members of the Synod’s Commission for the Synthesis Report. He told the National Catholic Reporter at the time that “the question of the ordination of women is clearly something that needs to be addressed universally ... And if it were to be that the outcome was for ordination to the diaconate to be open to women, I’d certainly welcome that.”

In October 2024, during the second assembly of the synod on synodality, Bishop Mackinlay was elected as Oceania’s representative on the commission that prepared the synod’s Final Document.

