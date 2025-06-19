Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman discusses Pius XII’s peace appeal, cited by Pope Leo

June 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has written an article on Venerable Pius XII’s appeal for peace on the eve of World War II.

Pope Leo XIV quoted Pope Pius XII as he issued his own peace appeal during his June 18 general audience.

