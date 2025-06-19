Catholic World News

Pope greets descendants of Churchill, Gandhi, Tōjō

June 19, 2025

Pope Leo met with descendants of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi, Japanese Prime Minister Tōjō Hideki, and Nazi officer Amon Göth, according to a Vatican newspaper report.

The brief meeting took place in St. Peter’s Square, following the Pontiff’s June 18 general audience. The descendants are part of Hope 80, whose goal is “to promote altruism, healing, and understanding throughout the world.”

At the conclusion of the audience, the Pope said:

My special greeting goes to the members of the “HOPE80” international delegation at the start of the “Flame of Hope” pilgrimage as they seek to promote reconciliation and peace in this year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. May the light of divine love and fraternity always burn brightly in the hearts of the men and women of our one human family. Upon all of you, and upon your families, I invoke the Lord’s gifts of wisdom, strength and joy. God bless you.

