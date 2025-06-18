Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein sees ‘change in atmosphere’ under Pope Leo

June 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with EWTN, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the longtime personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, reported a “change in atmosphere” around Rome since the election of Pope Leo XIV. “It’s a kind of pacified and open atmosphere,” he said.

The archbishop, who is now serving as apostolic nuncio to the Baltic countries, denied that he had had a “big falling-out” with Pope Francis, but conceded “certain difficulties, certain tensions,” between them. He said that those differences were resolved in January 2024, prior to his new assignment as a Vatican diplomat.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!