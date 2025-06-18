Catholic World News

Liturgical abuses lead to doctrinal and moral decay: Cardinal Burke

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video address to a London conference organized by the Latin Mass Society of England and Wales, Cardinal Raymond Burke pointed out that St. Paul, in his concern for the Church in Corinth, saw that abuses in the Eucharistic liturgy were “directly related to doctrinal and moral divisions among members of the community.”

Cardinal Burke told the conference that he had asked Pope Leo XIV to relax the current restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass “as soon as it is reasonably possible.”

