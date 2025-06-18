Catholic World News

Boy Scouts sex-abuse claims reach $7 billion

June 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal reported that “the cost of compensating men who were sexually abused in the Boy Scouts of America has reached over $7 billion, double the amount forecast in the youth group’s bankruptcy plan.”

The Boy Scouts of America’s abuse scandal has garnered markedly less media coverage than the clerical abuse scandal. A recent study by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate estimated the overall cost of the clerical abuse scandal over the decades at just over $5 billion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!