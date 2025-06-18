Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman appeals for diplomacy, prayers to end Middle East conflicts

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, urged the United States and “the broader international community to exert every effort to renew a multilateral diplomatic engagement for the attainment of a durable peace between Israel and Iran.”

The Maronite bishop of Los Angeles warned that “further proliferation of nuclear weapons in the Middle East, as well as this escalation of violence, imperils the fragile stability remaining in the region.”

“I call on Catholics and all men and women of goodwill in the United States and around the world to ardently pray for an end to hostilities in the Middle East,” he added. “May the Prince of Peace move the hearts and illumine the minds of all for the attainment of peace in the region.”

