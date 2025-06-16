Catholic World News

Vatican highlights sustainability at St. Peter’s basilica

June 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 16 press conference, Vatican officials called attention to efforts that will make St. Peter’s basilica more environmentally friendly, including the use of solar power, LED lighting, and more efficient air-circulation systems.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of the Vatican basilica, stressed the importance of a response to climate change, saying tahat “because the more the environmental crisis is normalized and passively accepted, the more dangerous and urgent it is to deal with, I believe it is time to show the goodness and foresight of official climate plans.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!