Pontifical academy hosts business ethics summit

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences hosted the third Business Ethics Summit that addressed the question, “How can we invest in the most advanced technologies and, today, develop artificial intelligence systems in an ethical way, that is, with respect for human beings and their dignity?”

“The prevailing concern among the participants was that an innovation detached from respect for the person could ‘burn the future’ of humanity, increasing inequalities, damaging the environment and compromising the work system in which everyone is called to express themselves,” Vatican News reported.

The conference was organized by the Milan-based CORE—Thinking Connections, in partnership with Boston College and the LUMSA Human Academy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

