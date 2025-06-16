Catholic World News

Papal reflection on sports and hope

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his June 14 Jubilee audience in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Leo greeted participants in the Jubilee of Sport.

“I offer a warm greeting to all of you who are taking part in the Jubilee of Sport and in this international gathering on ‘The Momentum of Hope,’ sponsored by the Dicastery for Culture and Education,” the Pope said. “The time you spend together in these days will offer you a valuable opportunity to think about the relationship between athletic activity and the virtue of hope.”

The Pontiff added:

When we think of it, sports are animated by hope, in the sense that they involve striving towards a goal, constantly trying to improve our performance and learning to work with others as a team. At the same time, our deepest hopes challenge us to make the world of sports an arena where authentically human and Christian values can be exercised and communicated to others for the building of a better world.

