Catholic World News

Papal humanitarian aid to Ukraine continues under Leo

June 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo has continued his predecessor’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“The mission of bringing the Pope’s charity to those in need never paused, not even during the sede vacante,” Cardinal Konrad Krajewski after the arrival of a truckload of humanitarian aid in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“We even included chairs and tables salvaged from a hotel that was closing,” said the prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. “They need everything—especially now.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!