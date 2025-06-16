Catholic World News

Congolese layman beatified as martyr

June 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Floribert Bwana Chui, a Congolese customs official who was tortured and killed in 2007 after he refused to accept a bribe, was beatified as a martyr in the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls on June 15.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, celebrated the Mass of beatification. Chui was a member of the Community of Sant’Egidio, a lay association founded in 1968.

“He was killed at the age of 26 because, as a Christian, he stood up to injustice and defended the vulnerable and the poor,” Pope Leo said during his June 15 Angelus address. “May his witness grant courage and hope to the young people of the Democratic Republic of Congo and in all of Africa!”

