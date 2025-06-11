Catholic World News

UN secretary-general meets with Pope

June 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 11 with the secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres.

In a brief statement released after the meeting, the Vatican said that their conversation had involved “various ongoing processes and forthcoming summits organized by the United Nations, as well as to the difficulties the Organization faces in addressing various crises currently unfolding around the world.”

