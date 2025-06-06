Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese plans heavy budget cuts

June 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Facing “crippling economic challenges,” the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, will cut back sharply on spending, merging departments and eliminating 30 staff positions at the archdiocesan pastoral center.

Cardinal Robert McElroy said with regret that “a number of dedicated, hard-working employees will lose their jobs.” But he saw no alternative, he said, when faced with a $10-million annual budget deficit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

