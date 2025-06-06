Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese plans heavy budget cuts

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Facing “crippling economic challenges,” the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, will cut back sharply on spending, merging departments and eliminating 30 staff positions at the archdiocesan pastoral center.

Cardinal Robert McElroy said with regret that “a number of dedicated, hard-working employees will lose their jobs.” But he saw no alternative, he said, when faced with a $10-million annual budget deficit.

