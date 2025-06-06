Catholic World News

Italian president meets with Pope

June 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on June 6 with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Their conversation touched on church-state relations and on international affairs, “with particular attention to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East,” the Vatican reported

