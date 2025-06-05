Catholic World News

German archbishop sued over ‘chicken dance’ performance in cathedral

June 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on CathCon

CWN Editor's Note: A German lawyer has filed a formal complaint against Archbishop Udo Markus Bentz of Paderborn, saying that a dance performance in the cathedral—in which performers waved chickens wearing diapers—had desecrated the church.

The Paderborn archdiocese has said that officials were not informed about the nature of the performance they had allowed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!