Another Nigerian priest kidnapped; worked in US diocese

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alphonsus Afina, a Nigerian priest who served for years as a chaplain in the Diocese of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been kidnapped.

The priest was seized on Sunday, June 1, as he was returning home after celebrating Mass. The Diocese of Maiduguri said that kidnappers had provided evidence that they were holding him.

