Catholic World News

Syrian official dismisses report Father Dall’Oglio’s body was found

June 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Syrian official has denied reports that the body of Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2013, has been found in a mass grave.

The official—who heads a project tracking the victims of the Islamic State, said that “no body was found.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!