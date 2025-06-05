Catholic World News

Bishop Zanchetta back in Argentina to serve prison sentence

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta is back in Argentina, to serve the remainder of his four-year prison sentence for molesting seminarians.

Argentinian authorities had allowed the disgraced bishop to travel to Rome last year for medical treatment that the said he could not receive in Argentina. He was ordered to return by April 1, but did not immediately return after his release from the Gemelli Hospital.

Bishop Zanchetta, who had been brought to Rome by Pope Francis, apparently returned to Argentina shortly after the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Bishop Zanchetta is now serving his term under house arrest in a convent in the Oran diocese where he once served.

